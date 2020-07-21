Faye Wilson, 93, of Butler, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, while under the care of Lowrie Place in Butler.
Born July 11, 1927, in Grand Rapids, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Francis N. Doan and Elizabeth DeKracker Doan.
Faye was employed by Walmart in Butler.
She enjoyed quilting and sewing. She loved gardening and doing crossword puzzles.
She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
Faye leaves behind to cherish her memory her four daughters, Joy Skal and her husband, Robert, of Butler, Christy D. Andler of Renfrew, Gayle Wise and her husband, Dennis, of Butler, and Holly Turner and her husband, Roy, of Butler; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; several step grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Wilson; her daughter, Terry Mitchell; a brother and a sister; and her granddaughter, Cherri Hicks-Skal.
WILSON - There will be no visitation or services for Faye Wilson, who died Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
