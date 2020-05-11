Ferdinand Sylvestri "Fred" Serafine
Ferdinand "Fred" Sylvestri Serafine Jr., 94, of Emlenton, passed from this life at 5 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Clarion Hospital.
Fred was the eldest son of Ferdinand Sr. and Fabina Grazioli Serafine. He was born on April 2, 1926, in Kaylor. He had 10 brothers and sisters, two of which survive, Wilma Texter and her husband, Ken, of Karns City and Virginia Morrow of Culmerville.
Fred was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Army, 95th Infantry Division, from Aug. 1944 through July 1946. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge in the Rhineland/Central Europe campaign in Belgium and Germany. He was discharged with honors in July 1946.
He returned to civilian life and worked for Pullman-Standard for a time. He then worked for the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad (later CSX Corp.) for 42 years until his retirement in 1989, having never missed a day of work. He worked on CSX road jobs throughout the Western Pennsylvania countryside, and also worked for years at the CSX Butler Yard.
He married the former Rose Ellen Goettman on Oct. 16, 1950. They had two children, Wilda Chutz and her husband, Charles Lair, of Emlenton, and David Serafine of East Brady. Rose and Fred were devoted to their granddaughter, Theresa Chutz of Wexford, formerly of Emlenton. Also surviving are a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
SERAFINE - A private Mass of Christian burial for Ferdinand "Fred" Sylvestri Serafine Jr., who died Saturday, May 9, 2020, will be celebrated at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, Chestnut St., Emlenton, with the Rev. Johnathan Schmolt, pastor administrator, officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Emlenton.
Donations in Fred's memory may be made to the Spina Bifida Association of Western Pa., 300 Stonewood Drive, Suite 100, Wexford, Pa., 15090.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 11, 2020
Our sympathies to Fred's extended family & friends. We will always remember the great times we had with him when we were at Donegal Grange and Frogtown Wildlife Club. May GOD & the thoughts & prayers of family & friends comfort you at this difficult time and in the days to come. RIP Fred.
Dick Crisman
Friend
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
