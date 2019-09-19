Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Flora A. Augustine. View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 View Map Service 11:30 AM Holy Sepulcher R. C. Church Send Flowers Obituary

Flora A. Augustine, 85, of Butler passed away on Sept. 18, 2019, at the Orchards of Saxonburg.

Born Jan. 9, 1934, in Allison Park, she was the daughter of August P. Claus and Leona Biernesser Claus.

Flora worked as a case specialist at the unemployment office in Butler.

She was a member of Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandson.

Surviving are six sons, Donald (Virginia) Augustine of Tarentum, Heinz (Ruthann) Augustine of Fenelton, Mark (Jodi) Augustine of Gibsonia, David (Susan) Augustine of Glenshaw, Rick (Cathy) Augustine of Valencia, and Keith (Teresa) Augustine of Butler; her siblings, Catherine Reese of Butler, Mary Rodgers of Fairfax, Va., Shirley Allen of California, Howard Claus of Allison Park, August (Joyce) Claus of Gibsonia, Clarence (Peggy) Claus of O'Hara Township, Charles (Marie) Claus of Gibsonia, and David Claus of Sharpsburg; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald "Sonny" Augustine who passed away on June 25, 2015; one son, Peter Augustine; one brother, Lawrence Claus; and one sister, Pinky Claus.

AUGUSTINE - Friends of Flora A. Augustine, who died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Charles Bober officiating.

Interment will follow in Butler County Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to the .

