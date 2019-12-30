Florence B. Krepin, 94, of Shaler Township, passed away on Dec. 28, 2019.
She was the wife of the late Eugene A. Krepin; mother of Donna Jean Krepin; daughter of the late Stanley and Aniela Kaczynski; and the sister of Edward and Raymond Kaczynski, and the late Stanley Kaczynski, Jean Silicki, Robert, Leon and Henry Kaczynski, and Helen Luczak.
KREPIN - Visitation for Florence B. Krepin, who died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Neely Funeral Home, 2208 Mount Royal Blvd., Glenshaw.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at All Saints Church, Etna.
In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Brother's Brother Foundation, 1200 Galveston Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 30, 2019