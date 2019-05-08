Florence E. Palmer, 88, of Butler, formerly of Connoquenessing, passed away on Sunday morning at New Haven Court in Butler.
Born April 18, 1931, in West Deer Township, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Irene Baumgartel Pfirrman.
Florence was a member of Christ Community United Methodist Church in Butler.
She had been a secretary for Anvil Products for 30 years.
Surviving is a close friend, Nancy McCormick (Gary) of Mars.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Everall Palmer, whom she married on Aug. 3, 1979, and who died on April 6, 2005.
PALMER - Arrangements are private for Florence E. Palmer, who died Sunday, May 5, 2019, and are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Burial will be in Dorseyville Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 240 Pullman Square, Suite 255, Butler, PA 16001.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 8, 2019