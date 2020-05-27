Florence Elizabeth Dennis
1934 - 2020
Florence Elizabeth Dennis, of Harrisville, crossed over to Heaven to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Grove at New Wilmington. She was 86.
Florence was born Feb. 19, 1934, in South Fork, Pa., and was the daughter of the late William Herbert "Pappy" Trimbath and Florence Hannah Bruce Trimbath Wychoff.
She was a graduate of Hopewell High School in Aliquippa.
She attended Irwin Presbyterian Church.
Florence retired from Slippery Rock Area School District as the payroll clerk.
She is survived by two sons, David Alan Dennis and his wife, Carol, and Keith Dale Dennis and his wife, Mary Irene; a brother, Bruce Trimbath and his wife, Linda; a sister, Mrs. Warren (Carol Sue) Morrison; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a stepgreat-grandson, Kaden Castor.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, William David Dennis (1934-1992); a great- grandson, Joshua Robert Hassel, who passed away in 2007; her youngest son, Randy Scott Dennis (1960-2015); and a brother-in-law, Warren Morrison (1936-2019).
DENNIS - A private family service for Florence Elizabeth Dennis, who died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, will be held on Thursday at Cunningham Funeral Home in Grove City.
On line condolences at www.cunninghamfhgc.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cunningham Funeral Home - Grove City
306 Bessemer Ave.
Grove City, PA 16127
(724) 458-7790
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
