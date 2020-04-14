Florence Orlene Snyder, 93, of Hilliards, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at her residence.
Florence was born on Feb. 5, 1927, in Ridgeville, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Carl Stevens and the late Florence Dean Hutchison Stevens.
Florence was a homemaker and a member of the Ridgeville United Methodist Church.
Florence is survived by two sons, David V. Snyder of Karns City, and Kevin C. Snyder of Chandler, Ariz. and Ridgeville; three grandchildren, Lenore Seifer, Jessica Snyder and Luke Snyder; and two great-grandchildren, Paul and John Seifer.
Florence is also survived by one sister, Doretha (Art) Link of Ridgeville.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Vance "Chub" Snyder, whom she married on April 27, 1950, and who passed away April 11, 2012; one granddaughter, Katelyn Snyder; one grandson, Michael Snyder; and one sister, Louise Day.
SNYDER - Services will be private for Florence Orlene Snyder, who died Monday, April 13, 2020.
Burial will be private in Rosewood Cemetery.
Arrangements were handled by William F. Young Funeral Home, West Sunbury.
If desired, online condolences can be sent to www.williamfyoungfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 14, 2020