1/1
Florence Truver
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Gebhart Truver, 95, of Middlesex Township passed away on Oct. 12, 2020.

She was born on Sept. 11, 1925, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Michael and Theresa Gebhart.

She was the beloved wife for 72 years to Edward F. Truver, who preceded her in death.

Florence was the loving mother of Suzanne (James) Kushon, Arlene (John) Fisher, Edward M. Truver and Lawrence (Karen) Truver; and the dear grandmother of Jimmy, Tommy (Linda), Karen (Kenny), Jamie, Nate (Mandy), Nicole and Danny.

She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.

TRUVER - The family of Florence Gebhart Truver, who died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.

Family suggests donations to Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church.

Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved