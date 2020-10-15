Florence Gebhart Truver, 95, of Middlesex Township passed away on Oct. 12, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 11, 1925, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Michael and Theresa Gebhart.
She was the beloved wife for 72 years to Edward F. Truver, who preceded her in death.
Florence was the loving mother of Suzanne (James) Kushon, Arlene (John) Fisher, Edward M. Truver and Lawrence (Karen) Truver; and the dear grandmother of Jimmy, Tommy (Linda), Karen (Kenny), Jamie, Nate (Mandy), Nicole and Danny.
She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.
TRUVER - The family of Florence Gebhart Truver, who died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.
Family suggests donations to Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church.
