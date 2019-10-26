Floy M. MacRae McCoy, 79, of Grove City, formerly of Airport Road, passed peacefully on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, following a three-year illness.
Floy was born Aug. 16, 1940, in Butler, to George D. and Violet M. (Allen) Kelly.
She was a homemaker and raised her five children. Floy retired in 2015 from Grove City College after 35 years in housekeeping.
She was a member of Barkeyville United Methodist Church.
Floy loved her country music and square dancing.
Floy is survived by four children, William "Bill" MacRae of Slippery Rock, Debra MacRae of Jackson Center, Robert "Bob" MacRae and his wife, Sherry, and D.J. MacRae and companion, Corie Ealy, both of Grove City; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband, Davie MacRae; a son, George A. MacRae USAF (1996); a brother, James Kelly; and a sister, Dorothy Shaffer Jones.
MCCOY - Visitation hours for Floy M. MacRae McCoy, who died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at West Sunbury Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019