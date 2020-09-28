Floyd A. Zang, 82, of Gameland Road, Chicora, a well-known, longtime Donegal Township supervisor and roadmaster, passed away in the comfort of his home while surrounded by his loving wife and family Saturday morning, Sept. 26, 2020, following a brief illness.
Floyd was born in Butler on Sept. 16, 1938. He was the son of the late Earl F. and Dorothy McIntyre Zang.
He was a longtime member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler and a member of the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors.
Floyd enjoyed watching football and baseball, hunting, camping, playing cards with family and friends, and most of all, vacations in Vegas. He and his wife loved a last-minute flight to Vegas for a short getaway.
Floyd was a veteran, having served with the 7th Infantry Division in the DMZ.
Floyd had been employed by Pullman Standard in Butler for 26 years. In 1982 Floyd became the roadmaster in Donegal Township and soon thereafter a township supervisor. Floyd served as chairman of the board of supervisors for many years, and for the past six years served as vice chairman. He was well-respected among township residents and faithfully served them day and night as supervisor and roadmaster for nearly four decades.
He is survived by his wife, Marcia E. Gilliland Zang, whom he married at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church on June 21, 1961.
Also surviving are four children, Sharon L. Mariotti-Snyder and her husband, Robert, of Fenelton, Michele L. Zang and her companion, Ralph Hess, of Cabot, Lesley "Les" John Zang and his wife, Bobbie Jo, of West Sunbury, and Doreen M. George and her husband, Donn, of Zelienople; 11 grandchildren, Camron Mariotti, Catherine Peterman, Hunter Peterman, Tiffany Rob and her husband, Seth, Deven Zang, Emily Zang, Evan George, Thomas George, Courtney Braden and her husband, Greg, Chelsea Lanham and her husband, William and Chad Snyder; four great-grandchildren, Weston Rob, Ella Braden, Addison Braden and Ryker Lanham; two brothers, Robert "Bob" Zang and his wife, Hiroko, of Butler and Alvin Zang and his wife, Sue, of Herman; three sisters, Delores Fallecker of Parker, Judy Hornig and her husband, Bob, of Sarasota, Fla. and Linda Benson of Butler; his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gary and Marlene Gilliland of Chicora, Sharon Zang of Butler and Mary Ann Zang of El Paso, Texas; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Earl F. "Brownie" Zang Jr., Paul Zang, David Zang, and John Zang; as well as a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Zang - Friends of Floyd A. Zang, who died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.
A blessing service will be held from the funeral home at 10 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Matt McClain, pastor of St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church, Butler, officiating.
Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by members of the Chicora and Bradys Bend American Legion posts.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society
