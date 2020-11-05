1/1
Floyd Lindsay "Hod" Kriebel
1919 - 2020
Floyd Lindsay Kriebel, 101, formerly of Parker, passed peacefully in his sleep from this life into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Nov. 2, 2020, at the Countryside Nursing Home in Mercer.

Floyd, best known by family and friends as "Hod," was born on May 21, 1919. He was the oldest of eight children, born to Lindsay Samuel and Orpha Mae (Gallagher) Kriebel.

On July 5, 1947, Hod married Olive Irene Stewart, who preceded him in death on Aug. 26, 2012.

Floyd retired from the Asplundh Tree Co. in 1983. He and Olive also served as bus contractors for the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District for 31 years.

Hod was an avid hunter, golfer and traveler, who visited 48 of the 50 states.

He was an active member of the Park Hill Church of God.

He is survived by his son, Ricky (Elaine) Kriebel of New Castle; his daughter, Sherry (David) Etzel of Clarion; two grandchildren, Paula Kritz and Jeremy (Kari) Kinney; and three great-grandchildren, Katlyn Kritz and Cole and Lily Kinney.

Also surviving are his sisters, Pauline Slaughenhoupt and Poppy Myers; and his brother, Claude (Jaunita) Kriebel.

In addition to his wife and parents, Hod was preceded in death by his oldest son, Stewart D. Kriebel and his daughter-in-law, Michelle; two brothers, Donald and Jack Kriebel; and two sisters, Valjean Hepner and Betty Hawthorne.

KRIEBEL - A private family viewing for Floyd Lindsay Kriebel, who died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, will be held at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Perryville Cemetery in Parker, with Pastor Eric Mitchell of the Park Hill First Church of God presiding.

Masks and social distancing will be required. Chairs will be available.

Visit buzardfuneralhomes.com for condolences and memorial donation information.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Perryville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc. Parker - Parker
201 S. Wayne Street
Parker, PA 16049
724.791.2484
