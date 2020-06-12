Floyd R. Smith
1930 - 2020
Floyd R. Smith, 90, of Butler, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
He was born Jan. 1, 1930, in Clay Township, and was the son of the late Norman R. and Iva G. (Caldwell) Smith.
Floyd was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church.
Floyd was a U.S. Air Force veteran, having served during the Korean War.
He retired from Armco as an inspector.
Floyd enjoyed golfing, Western movies, baseball and football. He especially enjoyed his best friend, his dog Tanner.
Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Dorothy A. (Parmenter) Smith of Butler; his son, Norman "Jay" Smith of Butler; three daughters, Roxanne (Bill Watson) Kriess of King George, Va., Kim Stephenson of Butler and Jody (John) Beatty of Butler; two sisters, Kathy (Ronald) Lowers of Slippery Rock and Charlene Twentier of Englewood, Ohio; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and his brother.
SMITH - Private visitation and services for Floyd R. Smith, who died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, will be held Saturday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with his pastor, Jeffrey Lynn, officiating.
Private interment will be held in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
