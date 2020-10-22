Forrest F. "Woody" Versaw Jr., 97, of Middlesex Township, formerly of Hampton Township, passed away on Wednesday morning, Oct. 21, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born May 23, 1923, in Drumright, Okla., he was the son of the late Forrest F. and Ruth Jean Medly Versaw Sr.
Woody earned a football scholarship to Franklin and Marshall College in 1941. Between high school and college, Woody served in World War II in the U.S. Army with the 159th Engineer Combat Battalion Corps of Engineers. He returned to Franklin Marshall after the war and graduated with a B.A. degree in history.
An accomplished athlete, Woody was inducted into the Penn Hills High School Sports Hall of Fame in 1993. He had pitched a no-hitter for Aspinwall in 1942, playing semi-pro baseball, and also pitched a no-hitter for New Holland in 1948.
Woody was the president, owner and chairman of the board of the Pennsylvania Alloy Machining Co. in Aspinwall.
He fully lived every day of his 97 years, fishing, hunting golf balls, traveling to all 50 states, and always catching the closing bell of the stock market. Heading out on the open road and never taking the same route twice, he will lovingly be remembered for his love of time spent with his family.
He was the father of Patricia Ann Poshard (Charles) of Bradford Woods, Pa., and Wendy Johnston (William) of Valencia, with whom he made his home; and Forrest Versaw III (Renee) of Butler.
He was the grandfather of Chad Poshard, Elizabeth Roos (Shayne), Andrea Lindsay (Shane), Jennifer Zatchey (Michael), Douglas Johnston (Katharine), and Jordann and Rachael Versaw; the great-grandfather of Meredith Lindsay, Bryce, Luka and Alexandra Zatchey, Emma, Reese, Joshua and William Johnston, Cameron Roos and Charlie and Maddie Poshard; and was the brother of Sara Sable.
He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Ruth J. Heggie Versaw, whom he married on Feb. 21, 1943, and who died on May 25, 2011; and his siblings, Arnold and Dale Versaw, and Jeanne Perkins.
VERSAW - Friends of Forrest F. "Woody" Versaw Jr., who died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, Thursday. A family service will be held Friday.
Memorial donations may be made to the Penn Hills School District's Athletic Office, 309 Collins Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15235.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com
