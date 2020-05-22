Frances A. "Fran" LeFevre
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances A. "Fran" LeFevre, 63, formerly of Evans City and Butler, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.
Born April 22, 1957, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Dickey and Doretha Dickey.
Fran was formerly employed by Butler Memorial Hospital and worked as a secretary for the Social Services Department.
She enjoyed going to Moraine State Park and McConnells Mills. She loved cats and she loved collecting everything with tigers.
She will be remembered as a generous person, helping to support numerous non-profit groups.
Fran waged a determined and courageous battle with cancer for 40 years. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
Fran leaves behind to cherish her memory her siblings, Ronald Mays of San Diego, Calif., Joseph Dickey and his wife, Debbie, of Pittsburgh, Linda Landers and her husband, Roy Dale, of New Alexandria, Pa., Pearl Shipkowski and her husband, Robert, of Butler, Georgetta Lambermont and her husband, Chuck, of Butler, and Diana L. Adams and her husband, Larry, of Slippery Rock; and several nieces and nephews.
LEFEVRE - Only the family of Frances A. "Fran" LeFevre, who died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of her celebration of life service at 4 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew, with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.
Donations may be made in Fran's honor to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205-4620.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
24
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
24
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew, PA 16053
(724) 486-3500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved