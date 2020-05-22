Frances A. "Fran" LeFevre, 63, formerly of Evans City and Butler, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.
Born April 22, 1957, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Dickey and Doretha Dickey.
Fran was formerly employed by Butler Memorial Hospital and worked as a secretary for the Social Services Department.
She enjoyed going to Moraine State Park and McConnells Mills. She loved cats and she loved collecting everything with tigers.
She will be remembered as a generous person, helping to support numerous non-profit groups.
Fran waged a determined and courageous battle with cancer for 40 years. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
Fran leaves behind to cherish her memory her siblings, Ronald Mays of San Diego, Calif., Joseph Dickey and his wife, Debbie, of Pittsburgh, Linda Landers and her husband, Roy Dale, of New Alexandria, Pa., Pearl Shipkowski and her husband, Robert, of Butler, Georgetta Lambermont and her husband, Chuck, of Butler, and Diana L. Adams and her husband, Larry, of Slippery Rock; and several nieces and nephews.
LEFEVRE - Only the family of Frances A. "Fran" LeFevre, who died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of her celebration of life service at 4 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew, with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.
Donations may be made in Fran's honor to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205-4620.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 22, 2020.