Frances Ann "Francie" Angeloni
1936 - 2020
Frances Ann "Francie" Angeloni, 83, of Butler passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at UPMC Mercy Hospital of complications from a stroke.

Born Sept. 11, 1936, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Vincent and Mary Grenek Fudoli.

Francie was a homemaker, who enjoyed crossword puzzles, casino gambling and her card club. She belonged to the Butler Cubs Auxiliary.

She was a lifelong and active member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.

She is survived by two sons, Frank Angeloni and his wife, Sheilah, of Butler, and Daniel Angeloni and his wife, Deborah, of Tarentum; one daughter, Barbara Davis and her husband, Christopher, of Stow, Ohio; four grandchildren, Ashton McPherson and her husband, Tom, Whitney Angeloni, Lauren Davis and Ryan Davis; and one great-grandson, Leon McPherson.

Francie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald R. "Dutch" Angeloni, who passed away Oct. 12, 2014; and her sister, Janet Codispot.

She is greatly missed.

ANGELONI - A memorial Mass for Frances Ann "Francie" Angeloni, who died Saturday, March 28, 2020, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be maintained.

Arrangements were entrusted to Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

In lieu of flowers, the Angeloni family requests memorial donations to St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.

For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.


Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4073
