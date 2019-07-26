Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Ann Graham. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Viewing 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Faith Fellowship Alliance Church 200 Faith Way - Fared Drive Butler , PA View Map Service 11:00 AM Faith Fellowship Alliance Church 200 Faith Way - Fared Drive Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Ann (Dulya) Graham, 81, of Butler passed away on Wednesday at Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born March 3, 1938, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Andrew Dulya and the late Helen Moculski Dulya.

She was a 1956 graduate of Butler High School.

Frances was a deaconess of Faith Fellowship Alliance Church.

Frances was always helping others and was very active, whether working outdoors, repairing with her tools, sewing, cleaning, or giving rides to those in need.

She loved her family and unselfishly shared her faith in God everywhere she went. She would inspire people to find strength and was the foundation of her family.

She is survived by one son, Robert (Yvonne) Graham of Butler; two daughters, Donna (Mike) Keith of Rochester, Pa., and Linda Christy of Butler; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Fred Geibel of Herman; one brother, Andrew Dulya of Butler; one sister, Helen Spohn of Chicora; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Graham, whom she married on Nov. 3, 1956, and who passed away on Aug. 5, 1983; one son, Richard Graham; and one daughter, Francine Graham.

GRAHAM - Friends of Frances Ann (Dulya) Graham, who died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Monday at Faith Fellowship Alliance Church, 200 Faith Way, Fared Drive, Butler, with the Rev. Richard Jenks officiating.

Private burial will take place at Gruenwald Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Faith Fellowship Alliance Church, 200 Faith Way, Fared Drive, Butler, PA 16001.

Online condolences can be given at



