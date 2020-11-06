1/1
Frances Cashdollar
1924 - 2020
Frances Cashdollar, 95, of Butler passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

She was born Dec. 14, 1924, in Speers, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Peter and Mary (Cowel) Wagner.

Frances graduated from the University of California with a bachelor's degree in education.

She taught at Center Township Elementary School for 21 years, until she retired from teaching in 1979. Frances was then a dog obedience instructor from 1996 until 2010.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Butler.

Frances was extremely active with numerous organizations, including the National Education Association, National Retired Teachers Association, Butler Dog Training Association, and was the Center Township auditor from 1988 until 1990.

She was the loving mother of Richard (Brenda) Cashdollar and Linda (Charles) Fair; grandmother of Jessica Cashdollar, Kenneth Cashdollar, Kristopher Fair and Amber (Justin) Charlton; and the great-grandmother of Logan, Alayna and Jaxon.

Frances was preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly 45 years, Robert Cashdollar, who passed away in 1984.

CASHDOLLAR - Arrangements for Frances Cashdollar, who died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, were handled by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

Burial was held privately at Butler County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Butler Dog Training Association, 1017 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.

Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 6, 2020.
