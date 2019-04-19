Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances E. "Fran" Setzenfand. View Sign

Frances "Fran" E. (Stahl) Setzenfand, 90, of Middlesex Township passed away on Wednesday.

Born Sept. 13, 1928, in Lemont Furnace, Pa., she was the beloved daughter of the late John and Margaret (Goodman) Stahl and the loving wife for 47 years of Howard H. Setzenfand.

After their children were grown, Fran worked in housekeeping at Passavant Hospital.

She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cabot.

Fran loved caring for her family.

She is survived by her three daughters, Lynn (Stephen) Pickard of Saxonburg, Chris (Dale) Arthurs of Cabot, and Margaret (James) Nelson of Mars; her daughter-in-law, Annetta Setzenfand of Richland Township; her grandchildren, John (Beth) Setzenfand of Saxonburg, Jeffrey Setzenfand of Middlesex Township, Natalie (Matthew) Byrne of Fox Chapel, Michael (Linnea) Pickard of Valencia, Leslie (Sandy) Pickard of Denver, Colo., Daniel (Pamela) Pickard of Lower Burrell, Dawn (Ryan) Peck of Rochester, Lyndsay Rae (Clinton) Cunningham of Cabot, Lukas Nelson and Jakub Nelson, both of Mars; her great-grandchildren, Sara, Amber and Nicole Setzenfand, Henry and Casey Byrne, and Courtney, Torrey, Ethan and Charlotte Pickard; and her brother-in-law, David Scheffel of Paris, Ky.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her son, John Setzenfand; her brother, Mack Stahl; and her sisters, Nancy Stahl and Peggy Scheffel.

SETZENFAND - There will be a private memorial service for Frances "Fran" E. (Stahl) Setzenfand, who died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, for her family only.

She will be laid to rest at Hampton Cemetery in Allison Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Allison Park.

The family suggests memorial donations in Fran's honor to St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 310 W. Main St., Saxonburg, PA 16056.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Fran's family at



2841 Woodland Circle

Allison Park , PA 15101

