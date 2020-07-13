1/1
Frances Eleanor "Fran" Hardt
1931 - 2020
Frances Eleanor Dillner Hardt, 89, of Middlesex Township, passed away after a prolonged illness July 11, 2020, under the care of Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot.
Born in Gibsonia on Jan. 28, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Hazel Bonin Dillner.
She previously worked as a telephone operator for North Pittsburgh Telephone Company and was a homemaker.
Fran enjoyed her flower garden, crossword puzzles, and reading. She loved to bake cookies, pies, and cakes for her family and friends.
She was the loving mother of Cynthia A. Hardt; and the sister of Norman and Clarence Dillner. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was the beloved wife of the late Carl E. Hardt; and the sister of the late Ethel Lefever and Jean Hagen, who also preceded her.
HARDT - Due to public health concerns, there will be no public visitation for Frances Dillner Hardt, who died Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Private graveside services for immediate family will be held in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Dorseyville. The Rev. David Mears of Trinity United Church of Christ will officiate.
Arrangements by Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bakerstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Polk Center Strong, P.O. Box 194 Polk, PA, 16342, or to a charity of choice.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
