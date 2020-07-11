Frances J. Brannon Ph.D., 85, of Prospect, joined her siblings by the endless blue water on July 5, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Frances was a longtime professor at Slippery Rock University and the renowned author of several texts on cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation and various other topics still used by students around the world.
She grew up in Webster Springs, W.Va., and went on to Berea, Ky., where she received her degree and first taught exercise physiology.
An avid supporter of animals, Frances was a lifelong supporter of the Audubon Society, the ASPCA and countless other charities, some of which she had founded herself. She was the recipient of the 1974 Commonwealth Distinguished Teaching Award for the State of Pennsylvania.
Surviving Frances are several cousins, nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Frances was greeted on the other side by her beloved pets; her brother, Jennings Brannon; and her sisters, Elise Brannon Faltot, Marjorie Brannon Stephens, Emily Brannon Armstrong, and Patricia Brannon Pike; and her parents, Doy and Lona Brannon.
BRANNON - The services for Frances J. Brannon Ph.D., who died Sunday, July 5, 2020, are being conducted by Martin Funeral Home in Butler, and by Ellyson Mortuary in Glenville, W.Va.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private burial will be held at Woodford Cemetery in Glenville, W.Va., and a memorial celebration of life will be held later.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Tend and Mend Foundation, 5071 Powder Springs Road #561, Clarkdale, GA 30111. More information and resources can be found at www.tendandmend.org
.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net
.