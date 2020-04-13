Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances M. Burgard. View Sign Service Information Kinsey-Volz Funeral Home 328 Main St Evans City , PA 16033 (724)-538-8123 Send Flowers Obituary

Frances M. (Allshouse) Burgard, 89, of Evans City passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at St. John's Specialty Care Center, after a short illness.

Born Dec. 23, 1930, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Irene Rice Allshouse.

She was a member of Gospel Life Church of Evans City for over 50 years.

She was a home maker most of her life, but worked at St. John's for 15 years.

She enjoyed her many grandchildren, teaching Awana for 20 years, singing in the church choir, and playing the piano and organ at her home. Recently, she enjoyed going to the beach with her family on vacations.

She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Richard S. Burgard; one daughter, Joyce (Brian) Dakin of Texas; three sons, Richard (Terri) Burgard of Evans City, Randall (Alysa) Burgard of Pittsburgh, and John Burgard of Evans City; seven grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Charlette Burgard of Evans City.

She was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Jamie and Kelly Leasher; one brother; and one sister.

BURGARD - Visitation and burial for Frances M. (Allshouse) Burgard, who died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, were held privately by her family Saturday, April 11, 2020.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to A. Carl Kinsey - Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, Evans City.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Evans City.

Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 13, 2020

