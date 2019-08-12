Frances Mary Brucker, 86, of Slippery Rock, formerly of West View, passed away Saturday at St. Johns Specialty Care Center in Mars.
She was born in Pittsburgh on Aug. 31, 1932, to Stephen Solack and Mary Malatak Solak.
She married Daniel Frederick Brucker on Feb. 23, 1957. He preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 1981.
Frances graduated from Mt. Assisi Academy and Duquesne University. She later graduated from nursing school and was employed by Allegheny General Hospital as an LPN.
She was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Slippery Rock.
Frances enjoyed painting, crocheting and reading mysteries.
She is survived by her sons, Daniel S. (Donna) Brucker of Shaler and Thomas J. (Barbara) Brucker of Slippery Rock; her daughter, Theresa "Terry" (George) Magdich of Imperial; six grandchildren, Christina (Brendan) Shupe, Aaron Brucker, Joshua Brucker, Daniel (Crystal) Magdich, Nicole (Eric) Logut, and Jacob (Missy) Magdich; 10 great-grandchildren; a lifelong childhood friend for over 70 years, Vera Alicandri; and friends at Graystone Manor Apartments.
BRUCKER - Family of Frances Mary Brucker, who died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, will receive friends from 3 to 5 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St. Slippery Rock.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 670 S. Main St., Slippery Rock, with FR. Adam Verona presiding.
A public committal service will be held at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery, 204 Cemetery Lane, Pittsburgh 15237.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you do a random act of kindness, visit a shut-in or be the one to make the call to someone you haven't talked to in a while (no matter how long it has been). Life goes by quickly …. love deeply, laugh hard, and strive to live life without regrets.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 12, 2019