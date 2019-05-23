Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances P. Baillie. View Sign Service Information McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Avenue Mars , PA 16046 (724)-625-2900 Send Flowers Obituary

Frances P. Baillie, 95, of Evans City passed away peacefully on Tuesday at Paramount Senior Living in Adams Township, where she had been a resident for several months.

Born April 16, 1924, in Mars, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Marie Kidd Thieleman.

She was a member of St. Peter's Reformed Church of Zelienople and the Evans City Order of the Eastern Star. She belonged to the League of Women Voters and was a poll worker in Jackson Township.

Frances valued community service and her faith. She will be missed.

Surviving are a daughter, Lois Sedoris of Evans City; and her sons, Lawrence (Rebecca) Baillie of Burke, Va., and David Baillie of Evans City.

She was the grandmother of Edward (Jennifer) Painter, Tiffany Painter, Michele (Shawn) Holmberg, Heather (John) Wittman and Nathan (Karen) Baillie; and the great-grandmother of Blake, Abigail, Ashley, Baillie, Alaina and Joelene.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" P. Baillie, whom she married on April 1, 1944, and who died on March 21, 1989; a son, Richard B. Baillie; a grandson, Joel Baillie; her son-in-law, George; a brother, Elmer Thieleman; and a sister, Eleanor Thieleman.

BAILLIE - Family and friends of Frances P. Baillie, who died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday with a service at 8:30 p.m. Friday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, with the Rev. James Bertoti officiating.

Burial will be in Green Lawn Burial Estates, Mount Chestnut.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Directions and condolences are available at



