Frances Suzanne (Sue) Gombos, 78, of Renfrew, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Newhaven Court at Clearview.
She was born Feb. 5, 1942, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Charles R. Miller Jr., and the late Jane F. Alexander Miller.
Frances was a graduate of Slippery Rock University, then she worked as a school teacher for Butler Area School District.
She was a member of Westminster Church (PCA).
Frances enjoyed gardening, sewing and volunteering.
She is survived by three sons, Ronald Thomas Gombos and his wife, Valerie, of Allentown, David William Gombos and his wife, Yunna, of Sturgeon Bay, Wis., and Kenneth John Gombos of Los Angeles, Calif.; four grandchildren, Meagan Gombos of Allentown, Elaine Gombos of Renfrew, Sophia Gombos of Renfrew, and Dylan Gombos of Allentown; two brothers, Richard Miller of Renfrew, and Timothy Miller of Butler; three sisters, Jane Gallagher of Renfrew, Carol Mock of Sigel, Pa., and Elizabeth Taylor of Rockville, Md.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald W. Gombos, whom she married on Aug. 28, 1964, and who passed away on Jan. 2, 1994; one infant son; one sister, Dorothea Summerville; and one brother, Charles Miller.
GOMBOS - Private visitation and services for Frances Suzanne (Sue) Gombos, who died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, took place at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St. Butler, with Pastor Dan Ledford of Westminster Church (PCA), officiating.
A private burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation should be given to the donor's choice of charity.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com
