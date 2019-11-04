Guest Book View Sign Service Information McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Avenue Mars , PA 16046 (724)-625-2900 Send Flowers Obituary

Francis A. "Babe" Kratz Sr., 95, of Mars passed away on the morning of Oct. 28 at LAS St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.

Babe had owned the Mars Auto Parts Store for 33 years after having an auto wrecking business.

He served as a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during World War II and was a past commander of Mars American Legion Post 787.

He had served for 30 years with the Mars American Legion and Mars Needy Basket Program.

He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Mars, was the president of the Mars Centennial in 1973 and was a past president of the Mars Chamber of Commerce.

He was a member of John E. Mair Lodge 729 F&AM, Syria Shrine, Scottish Rite and NACO Caravan 19.

Surviving are his wife, Grace Koenig Kratz, who he married Oct. 2, 1948; his daughter, Linda Devine of Allentown (and Pat); his son, Francis "Andy" Kratz Jr. of Gibsonia (and Margaret); his grandson, Chris Devine (and Caitlin); and four granddaughters, Isabelle, Jillian, Melanie and Emmalin Kratz.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Henry C. and Charles W. Kratz Jr.

KRATZ - Friends of Francis A. "Babe" Kratz Sr., who died Monday Oct. 28, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

Memorials may be made to LAS St. John Lutheran Home, 500 Wittenberg Way, Mars, PA 16046.

Directions and condolences are available at



