Francis C. Dunn, 83, of Zelienople passed away Wednesday morning, Jan. 15, 2020,atthe Grove in Harmony.
Born July 8, 1936, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late John and Anna Parker Dunn.
He had worked as a welder and later owned his own trucking company.
Pappy was an avid Steelersfan.
Pappy is survived by his wife, Noreen Dyson Dunn, whom he married Sept. 15, 1962;one daughter, Kelli Dunn Buchholz of Zelienople; one son, Francis C. Dunn Jr. of Fenelton; one brother, Jerry Dunn of Ohio; and one special granddaughter, Hannah Dunn of Fenelton.
He was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
DUNN - Family and friends of Francis C. Dunn, who died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 114 W. Spring St., Zelienople.
Services will follow at 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Wayne Schar.
Burial will take place in Evans City Cemetery.
Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 16, 2020