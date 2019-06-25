Francis F. "Buck" McCall, 90, of West Sunbury passed away on Monday at his family farm.
Buck was born on Sept. 23, 1928, on the family farm in Clay Township, Butler County, and was the son of the late Ford L. McCall and the late Anna Mirda McCall.
Buck was a retired millwright at Pullman-Standard, employed until its closing.
He was a life member of the West Sunbury Volunteer Fire Department.
Buck was a livestock hauler in the tri-county area. He was a well-known farmer and always loved helping other farmers.
Buck is survived by seven children, F. Paul (Dorothy) McCall of Butler, Linda (David) Jordan of Pleasantville, Pa., Gary McCall, his special needs son whom he affectionately called "My Honey" of Sunnyview, Bruce (Kathy) McCall of Grove City, Walter (Sally) McCall of Butler, Timothy (Shirley) McCall of West Sunbury, and Frank (Dreama) McCall of West Sunbury; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Buck was preceded in death by his wife, Donna I. Dillaman McCall, whom he married Dec. 6, 1948, and who passed away July 26, 2017; two sisters, Mary McCandless and Esther Mae Brown: an infant brother, Paul McCall, and a brother, Robert McCall.
MCCALL - The family of Francis F. "Buck" McCall, who died Monday, June 24, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Dennis Krajacic of Community Alliance Church officiating.
Burial will be in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the West Sunbury Volunteer Fire Department.
If desired, online condolences can be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 25, 2019