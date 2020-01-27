Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis J. "Gabby" Weiland. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Francis J. "Gabby" Weiland, 88, of Butler, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home.

Born Nov. 3, 1931, in Butler, he was a son of the late Joseph B. Weiland and Florence M. (Eyth) Weiland.

Gabby retired in 1994 after 42 years at the Armco steel plant in Butler, where he worked as leader in the boiler house.

He was a member of St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church and American Legion 117. He was a life member of the V.F.W. Post 249, the East Butler Firehall, the Butler Moose and the Happy Hunters Club.

He enjoyed bowling in the Moose league, golfing with Chicora Moose league, pitching horseshoes in the county traveling league, traveling, hunting, fishing and going to his camp in Kane, of which he was the last original member.

Gabby was an avid and great gardener.

He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army with the 14th Armored Cavalry.

Surviving is his wife, Doris J. (Dillaman) Weiland, whom he married Feb. 7, 1959; his four children, Richard (Scarlett) Weiland of Butler, Teresa "Tracy" Weiland of Butler, Mark (Mary) Weiland of Butler, and Tina (Raymond) Hay of East Butler; one grandson he was most proud of, Devin Hay of East Butler; one sister, Madeline "Sis" Neff of Butler; two brothers, Donald (Emma) Weiland and Robert (Grace) Weiland, both of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas, Leo and David Weiland; and his sisters, Virginia Birckbichler, Joan Gibbs and Norma Jean Kudamik.

WEILAND - Friends of Francis J. "Gabby" Weiland, who died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church. The Rev. Matt McClain, pastor, will officiate.

Interment will follow in St. Wendelin's Parish Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Wendelin's School, 211 St. Wendelin Road, Butler, Pa., 16002.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit







Francis J. "Gabby" Weiland, 88, of Butler, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home.Born Nov. 3, 1931, in Butler, he was a son of the late Joseph B. Weiland and Florence M. (Eyth) Weiland.Gabby retired in 1994 after 42 years at the Armco steel plant in Butler, where he worked as leader in the boiler house.He was a member of St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church and American Legion 117. He was a life member of the V.F.W. Post 249, the East Butler Firehall, the Butler Moose and the Happy Hunters Club.He enjoyed bowling in the Moose league, golfing with Chicora Moose league, pitching horseshoes in the county traveling league, traveling, hunting, fishing and going to his camp in Kane, of which he was the last original member.Gabby was an avid and great gardener.He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army with the 14th Armored Cavalry.Surviving is his wife, Doris J. (Dillaman) Weiland, whom he married Feb. 7, 1959; his four children, Richard (Scarlett) Weiland of Butler, Teresa "Tracy" Weiland of Butler, Mark (Mary) Weiland of Butler, and Tina (Raymond) Hay of East Butler; one grandson he was most proud of, Devin Hay of East Butler; one sister, Madeline "Sis" Neff of Butler; two brothers, Donald (Emma) Weiland and Robert (Grace) Weiland, both of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas, Leo and David Weiland; and his sisters, Virginia Birckbichler, Joan Gibbs and Norma Jean Kudamik.WEILAND - Friends of Francis J. "Gabby" Weiland, who died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church. The Rev. Matt McClain, pastor, will officiate.Interment will follow in St. Wendelin's Parish Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made to St. Wendelin's School, 211 St. Wendelin Road, Butler, Pa., 16002.For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close