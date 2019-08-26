|
|
|
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
|
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
|
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
View Map
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
Francis J. Zacherl, 82, of Hampton passed away Friday.
Frank was the founder and president of F. Zacherl Inc., which began with rental apartments and later grew to residential HVAC including solar and geothermal heating. Eventually, he signed with Sheet Metal Workers Local 12 and became a commercial sheet metal contractor.
He was a member of SMACNA for many years. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing trips, and was a lifetime member of the West View Sportsman Club where he served in various positions over the years.
He was the beloved husband of 62 years of Janice L. (Peffer) Zacherl; loving father of Debbie (Mike) Danner Verderlic, Connie (Frank) Zielinski, Frank (Nancy) Zacherl and Michael (Samuel) Zacherl; brother of George, Edward, Leroy, Jackie Huff, Walter, Jim, Linda Harigan and the late Anita Fox and Charles Zacherl; cherished grandfather of Karie, Kristy, Kelli, Stacey, Timothy, Rebecca, Frank, Katie, and Joseph; and great-grandfather of 12 great-grandchildren, Gracey, Barron, Jackson, Julianna, Megan, Abigail, Alexander, Penelope, Max, Cassandra, Julia, and Silas.
ZACHERL - Friends of Francis J. Zacherl, who died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.
Blessing services will be held in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Interment will be in Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 26, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|