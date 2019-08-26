Butler Eagle

Francis J. "Frank" Zacherl

Service Information
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA
15007
(724)-443-1505
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Obituary
Francis J. Zacherl, 82, of Hampton passed away Friday.
Frank was the founder and president of F. Zacherl Inc., which began with rental apartments and later grew to residential HVAC including solar and geothermal heating. Eventually, he signed with Sheet Metal Workers Local 12 and became a commercial sheet metal contractor.
He was a member of SMACNA for many years. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing trips, and was a lifetime member of the West View Sportsman Club where he served in various positions over the years.
He was the beloved husband of 62 years of Janice L. (Peffer) Zacherl; loving father of Debbie (Mike) Danner Verderlic, Connie (Frank) Zielinski, Frank (Nancy) Zacherl and Michael (Samuel) Zacherl; brother of George, Edward, Leroy, Jackie Huff, Walter, Jim, Linda Harigan and the late Anita Fox and Charles Zacherl; cherished grandfather of Karie, Kristy, Kelli, Stacey, Timothy, Rebecca, Frank, Katie, and Joseph; and great-grandfather of 12 great-grandchildren, Gracey, Barron, Jackson, Julianna, Megan, Abigail, Alexander, Penelope, Max, Cassandra, Julia, and Silas.
ZACHERL - Friends of Francis J. Zacherl, who died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.
Blessing services will be held in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Interment will be in Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 26, 2019
