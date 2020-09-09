1/1
Francis James Walsh Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis James Walsh Jr., 93, of Center Township, Butler died Sunday morning, Sept. 6, 2020, at his home with his daughter, Colleen, by his side.

Born July 28, 1927, in Butler, he was the son of Francis James Walsh Sr. and Margaret (Linehan) Walsh.

He married Jacqueline Marie Bartlett on April 30, 1949, in Cambridge, Mass.

Mr. Walsh was a graduate of Boston College.

He worked for and retired from Bank of America as vice president in the marketing department.

He served proudly in the U.S. Navy during World War II on the USS Sargent Bay at NTC Sampson, N.Y., and on the USS Saginaw Bay.

He was a member of the American Legion in Lyndora.

He enjoyed golfing, and formerly was active at Grove City Country Club and Armco Golf Club.

He was an avid runner and completed the Pittsburgh Marathon in his 70s. He passed his love for running on to his daughter and grandchildren.

He enjoyed hunting, talking with people, and walking the trails around Butler with his dogs, Ranger and Copper.

He was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline; his brothers, Douglas and Jack; his sisters, Marilyn and Peggy; and his son, Patrick John Walsh Sr.

Surviving are a daughter, Colleen Marianne Walsh Ryan; a daughter-in-law, Terrie Mae Renninger Walsh Hale and her husband, Sam; his grandchildren, James Joseph Ryan, Andrew James Ryan and his wife, Kate, Patrick John Walsh Jr. and his wife, Jayme, and Lindsey Marie Walsh Brown and her husband, Jeffery; his great-grandchildren, Devon Austin Kurschinske, Kaitlyn Marie Brown, Jared Austen Harvey, Savannah Marie Brown and Tristan Jeffery Brown; and many nieces and nephews.

WALSH - There will be no visitation for Francis James Walsh Jr., who died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler.

Entombment will follow at Calvary Mausoleum.

Arrangements are under the direction of Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

Donations in memory of Francis James Walsh Jr. can be made to the Butler County LIFE Program, the Butler VA Medical Center on Duffy Road, or Armstrong County HomeMakers.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved