Francis James Walsh Jr., 93, of Center Township, Butler died Sunday morning, Sept. 6, 2020, at his home with his daughter, Colleen, by his side.
Born July 28, 1927, in Butler, he was the son of Francis James Walsh Sr. and Margaret (Linehan) Walsh.
He married Jacqueline Marie Bartlett on April 30, 1949, in Cambridge, Mass.
Mr. Walsh was a graduate of Boston College.
He worked for and retired from Bank of America as vice president in the marketing department.
He served proudly in the U.S. Navy during World War II on the USS Sargent Bay at NTC Sampson, N.Y., and on the USS Saginaw Bay.
He was a member of the American Legion in Lyndora.
He enjoyed golfing, and formerly was active at Grove City Country Club and Armco Golf Club.
He was an avid runner and completed the Pittsburgh Marathon in his 70s. He passed his love for running on to his daughter and grandchildren.
He enjoyed hunting, talking with people, and walking the trails around Butler with his dogs, Ranger and Copper.
He was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline; his brothers, Douglas and Jack; his sisters, Marilyn and Peggy; and his son, Patrick John Walsh Sr.
Surviving are a daughter, Colleen Marianne Walsh Ryan; a daughter-in-law, Terrie Mae Renninger Walsh Hale and her husband, Sam; his grandchildren, James Joseph Ryan, Andrew James Ryan and his wife, Kate, Patrick John Walsh Jr. and his wife, Jayme, and Lindsey Marie Walsh Brown and her husband, Jeffery; his great-grandchildren, Devon Austin Kurschinske, Kaitlyn Marie Brown, Jared Austen Harvey, Savannah Marie Brown and Tristan Jeffery Brown; and many nieces and nephews.
WALSH - There will be no visitation for Francis James Walsh Jr., who died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler.
Entombment will follow at Calvary Mausoleum.
Arrangements are under the direction of Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Donations in memory of Francis James Walsh Jr. can be made to the Butler County LIFE Program, the Butler VA Medical Center on Duffy Road, or Armstrong County HomeMakers.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com
