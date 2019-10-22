Francis L. Streitman, 96, of Butler passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Born Oct. 6, 1923, in Butler, he was a son of the late Henry and Barbara (Geibel) Streitman.
He retired from the Armco Steel plant in Butler in 1982, where he worked as a foreman for the boiler house and power station. He was also a leader for 10 years for the substation at Armco.
He was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church.
He was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army.
Surviving are two sons, Francis L. (Denise) Streitman of Hellertown, Pa., and Robert H. Streitman of Butler; his daughter, Lynn Ann Hazlet of Butler; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda V. Streitman, who passed away Nov. 26, 2017; his son, Lawrence; three brothers and five sisters.
STREITMAN - Friends of Francis L. Streitman, who died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, will be received from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 127 Franklin St., Butler.
Interment will follow at St. Peter Cemetery.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 22, 2019