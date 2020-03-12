Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis "Clair" Miller. View Sign Service Information Jay Bryan Funeral Home 443 Main St Prospect , PA 16052 (724)-865-2550 Send Flowers Obituary

Francis "Clair" Miller, 100, of Portersville died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Autumn Grove Care Center in Harrisville.

Clair was born March 22, 1919, in Adrian, Pa., and was the son of Andrew and Susi Christman Miller.

He was an electrician and had retired from Sharon Steel after 27 years.

Clair was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served with the Seabees during World War II.

He attended Rose Point Reformed Presbyterian Church.

He was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Masonic Lodge 429 in Harmony, for more than 60 years. He also was a member of the New Castle Consistory.

He was an avid hunter. He loved to travel and had visited all 50 states.

Survivors include his wife, Marjorie McAnlis McElwain Miller, whom he married Nov. 17, 2001; one daughter, Glee (Richard) Miller of Cookville, Tenn.; one stepdaughter, Julie (Mark) Maurer of North Versailles, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Sonia (Barry), Curt (Janet), Ronald, Joshua, Elia, Emma and Eva; six great-grandchildren, Savannah, Dalton, Jessica, Nina, Hunter and Josh (Madison); and one great-grandchild, Weston.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Jean Moore Miller; and four brothers, Grant, Murray, Elmer and Roy.

MILLER - Visitation for Francis "Clair" Miller, who died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Jay Bryan Funeral Home, 443 Main St., Prospect.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Rose Point Reformed Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Charles Brown and the Rev. Michael Charles officiating.

Burial will be in Greenlawn Burial Estates and Mausoleum in Butler.







