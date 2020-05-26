Francis "Fran" Thomas Benson III, 59, passed away peacefully with his wife and brother by his side on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville, Ala.
He was born Sept. 9, 1960, to Francis "Tom" Benson and Shirley Deegan Benson.
After graduating in 1978 from North Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, he joined the U.S. Army, serving for 10 years. He was a veteran of Desert Storm and Desert Shield. Francis continued to support the military by working in PEO Aviation with BFT Product.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; his siblings, Christine Wessel, Theresa Benson and Patrick Benson; several nieces and nephews; and his extended family and many friends.
BENSON - A celebration of life for Francis "Fran" Thomas Benson III, who died Friday, May 22, 2020, will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Allison Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Folds of Honor, which brings together his service and Karen's career as a school teacher.
Please visit www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 26, 2020.