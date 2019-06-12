Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Burton Cornelius. View Sign Service Information Edward L Raisley Funeral Home 387 Main St. Prospect , PA 16052 (724)-865-2442 Send Flowers Obituary

Frank Burton Cornelius, 82, of Butler passed away Tuesday afternoon at Butler Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.

Born May 15, 1937, in Grove City, he was the son of the late Franklin and Ruth Moyer Cornelius.

Frank was a U.S. Air Force veteran, who proudly served his country from January 1956 until December 1959.

He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Prospect.

After 32 years as a cast operator, he retired from the former Armco Steel Mill in Butler.

He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, and will be remembered for watching the Pirates, the Penguins and the Steelers games.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to camp and vacationing at Myrtle Beach.

He is survived by his children, Michael (Melinda) Cornelius and Brian (Kassandra) Cornelius, both of Butler; his grandchildren, Cassandra and Thomas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Sally Cornelius, whom he married on June 25, 1966, and who passed away June 12, 2010; and his siblings, Donald Cornelius, Vivian Gasper, Richard Cornelius and Janice Cornelius.

CORNELIUS - Visitation for Frank Burton Cornelius, who died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.

Additional visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Steve Cort, his pastor, officiating.

Interment with military honors will be at Greenlawn Burial Estates, Butler.

Please visit







Frank Burton Cornelius, 82, of Butler passed away Tuesday afternoon at Butler Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.Born May 15, 1937, in Grove City, he was the son of the late Franklin and Ruth Moyer Cornelius.Frank was a U.S. Air Force veteran, who proudly served his country from January 1956 until December 1959.He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Prospect.After 32 years as a cast operator, he retired from the former Armco Steel Mill in Butler.He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, and will be remembered for watching the Pirates, the Penguins and the Steelers games.He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to camp and vacationing at Myrtle Beach.He is survived by his children, Michael (Melinda) Cornelius and Brian (Kassandra) Cornelius, both of Butler; his grandchildren, Cassandra and Thomas; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Sally Cornelius, whom he married on June 25, 1966, and who passed away June 12, 2010; and his siblings, Donald Cornelius, Vivian Gasper, Richard Cornelius and Janice Cornelius.CORNELIUS - Visitation for Frank Burton Cornelius, who died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.Additional visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Steve Cort, his pastor, officiating.Interment with military honors will be at Greenlawn Burial Estates, Butler.Please visit www.raisleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online tribute. Published in Butler Eagle on June 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close