Frank C. Palermo, 73, of Butler, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the Butler Memorial Hospital, after a short illness.
Born May 21, 1947, in Kittanning, he was the son of Josephine Preteroti Palermo Davis and the late Frank C. Palermo Sr.
Frank graduated from Kittanning High School in 1965. He belonged to St. Andrews Roman Catholic Church.
Frank served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked for the VA Butler Healthcare Medical Center in the Admissions Department until retiring in February of 2008, after 41 years of service.
Frank liked working outdoors and gardening. He enjoyed all Pittsburgh sports teams. Most importantly, Frank loved spending time with his family.
Frank is survived by his wife, Gerrie Palermo, whom he married on Dec. 14, 1979; two daughters, Amy (Darren) Peacock of Granbury, Texas, Stacey (Jeff) Bartholic of Butler; his mother, Josephine Davis; three grandchildren, Jacob Bartholic, Jonah Bartholic, Jude Bartholic; two brothers-in-law, Robert (Sally) Geibel of Butler, Ronald Geibel of Wilson, N.C.; three sisters-in-law, Cynthia Graham of Butler, Ruth Etzel of Harmony, and Kathy Palermo of Ford City; and a number of precious nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and their families.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Joseph Palermo and Michael Palermo.
Palermo - There will be no public visitation for Frank C. Palermo, who died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Butler Area Catholic Parishes, 128 N. McKean St., Butler, PA 16001.
Arrangements are under the direction of Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com
.