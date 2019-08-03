Dr. Frank C. Richardson Ph.D., 91, of the Arbors at St. Barnabas in Gibsonia passed away on July 28 in UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.
Born April 22, 1928, in Detroit, Mich., he was the son of the late Herbert A. and Mary Finnell Richardson.
He was a Fulbright fellow (1950-1951, 1954-1955) with multiple degrees from the University of Michigan, which included a Bachelor of Science in French (1950), Master of the Arts in romance languages (1953) and his Doctorate of Philosophy in comparative literature (1960).
His greatest achievement was the Dean of Languages at the University of Michigan, where he was an integral part in the formation of their satellite campus in Flint, Mich., and its honors programs. An educator in French, German and comparative literature, he authored the book entitled, "Kleist in France," which continues to be utilized in universities.
He is survived by his nephew, H. Kyle (Mary Kay) Richardson of Prospect; his niece, Joyce Ann Richardson of The Grove At Evergreen; and his great- nieces and great-nephews and their families.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Herbert M. Richardson.
RICHARDSON - Cremation services for Dr. Frank C. Richardson Ph.D., who died Sunday, July 28, 2019, were provided by Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.
To leave an online tribute, visit www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019