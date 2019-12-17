Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Dr. Hoffman. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Slippery Rock United Methodist Church 130 Franklin St. Slippery Rock , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Frank Hoffman, 80, of Liberty Township, Grove City passed away at Grove City Medical Center on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

Born on Nov. 28, 1939, to Wilson Jesse Hoffman and Minnie Elizabeth Morton Hoffman, he grew up in East Brady.

He married Ruth A. Forman on July 14, 1962.

He received his undergraduate degree from Grove City College in 1961 and later, his master's degree from Syracuse University and his doctorate from Penn State University.

For 30-plus years, Frank was a beloved professor of biology at Slippery Rock University. He enjoyed working with high school students in the Junior Academy of Science and advising the Tri Beta Biology honorary fraternity.

Frank was a member of Slippery Rock United Methodist Church, the Grove City Historical Society and the Institute for Learning in Retirement (ILR).

He enjoyed gardening, jigsaw puzzles, traveling, and golf. He was also an avid reader.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth at home; his daughters, Shela M. (Raymond) O'Hanlon of Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., Wendy S. (David) Callahan of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Tracey L. (Fred) Nelson of Palm Harbor, Fla.; his grandchildren, Taylor and Riley O'Hanlon and Evan Callahan; his step great-grandson, Michael Cusumano; and his step great-granddaughters, Liliana and Sophia Lorenzo.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Wilson Hoffman.

HOFFMAN - The family of Dr. Frank Hoffman, who died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Slippery Rock United Methodist Church, 130 Franklin St., Slippery Rock, with the Rev. Keith McIlwain, pastor of the church officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given to Slippery Rock United Methodist Church, 130 Franklin St., Slippery Rock, PA 16057.



