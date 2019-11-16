Frank F. Glavan, 84, of Slippery Rock, passed away at his residence on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
He was born on Dec. 9, 1934, in Claytonia, to Anton Glavan and Rose Stuper Glavan.
He married B. Susan McPherson Glavan, who survives at the residence.
Frank was a construction worker and was employed through Local 964 out of New Castle.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran.
He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, working in the yard and garden, and taking care of his flowers.
In addition to his wife at home, also surviving are a daughter, Terry Lynn Glavan of Ohio; and two grandchildren, Craig Glavan of Ohio and Trina Craven of Florida.
Frank was preceded in death by his daughter, Nikki McPherson.
GLAVAN - There will be no public services for Frank F. Glavan, who died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
Arrangements were entrusted to Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Slippery Rock Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 117, Slippery Rock, PA 16057.
Published in Butler Eagle from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019