Frank G. Govan, 83, of Valencia passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 19, 2019, in the comfort of his home.
Born Sept. 26, 1936, in Valencia, he was the son of the late James George and Mabel Boice Govan.
Frank had worked as a custodian for Halstead's and the Pine-Richland School District.
A member of Valencia United Methodist Church, he was a life member of Valencia VFD, now Adams Area Fire District.
Active in Masonic orders, he was a member of John E. Mair Lodge 729, F&AM, and the Syria Shrine and Consistory.
Surviving are his wife, Janice C. Skander Govan, whom he married Nov. 20, 1959; four sons, Frank Geoffrey (Jodie) Govan of Mountain Top, Pa., Dale R. (Janet) Govan of Butler, John D. (Jolienne) Govan of Valencia and Michael A. Govan of Orofino, Idaho; and his grandchildren, Caitlin (Paul) Marie, Olivia Louise, Nicole Marie, Samantha Claire, Tyler Geoffrey, Emily Ann and Chase Patrick.
He was the brother of the late Betty Hill and James, Richard and John Govan.
GOVAN - A celebration of life for Frank G. Govan, who died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Valencia United Methodist Church, 66 Almira St., Valencia, with the Rev. Robert Martin officiating. A luncheon will follow the service in the church hall.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Memorials may be made to Valencia United Methodist Church.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 22, 2019