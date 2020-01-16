Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank James Raducz Jr.. View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 View Map Memorial service 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Frank James Raducz Sr. of Leander, Texas, died peacefully in the Cedar Park Regional Medical Center at 3:13 p.m. on Monday Jan. 13, 2020, in Cedar Park, Texas, at the age of 63 after an 8-month battle against cholangiocarcinoma, a rare form of cancer.

Frank was born on Aug. 12, 1956, in Butler, to Joseph Raducz and Seba June (Walancus) Raducz.

In his youth, Frank learned the craft of stone masonry from his father. He worked for the City of Pittsburgh, laying cobblestone streets in Market Square and the Strip District, before laying the foundations of his own business.

In 1991, he founded the Raducz Stone Corp., where he was president of the company for 29 years. He was and is still highly respected in the industry and credits his success to his great team of Ed Scheller, Ed Kennedy, Greg Simpson Sr. and Greg Simpson Jr.

In addition to masonry, Frank was also a skilled martial artist, getting his black belt certification in both Judo and Taekwondo. He also enjoyed music and was a talented drummer, performing in several bands in his earlier years.

In 2010, Frank moved to Leander, Texas, with Debbi. They were married on July 19, 2012, at Eddie V's in the Arboretum in Austin, Texas. They celebrated with a small ceremony, and they shared 11 wonderful years together. His three children, Frank Jr., Jacob and Rachel, were his pride and joy and always spoke of how proud he was of them.

In his later years, Frank became captivated with improving his golf game. He had many friends at the Crystal Falls golf course in Leander, Texas, among them Bill, Bob, Lee, Pete and many others that joined him five days a week on the course. Frank and Debbi were also members at Cimarron Hills Golf Club.

Along with his love of the game of golf, Frank loved to travel. He and Debbi enjoyed multiple trips to Italy, the Caribbean and Hawaii. They truly enjoyed their time and wine together. They were regulars at Eddie V's and Trulucks in the Arboretum in Austin, and considered the staff family.

Frank was known for his impersonations, DeNiro and the Godfather to name a few, and his sharp wit. During family gatherings, Frank loved to tell jokes and stories. He never failed to get everyone laughing. Everywhere Frank would go, a familiar face was bound to say hello.

Frank is survived by his wife, Debra "Debbi" Bredehoft Raducz of Columbus, Neb.; his sons, Frank Jr. of Los Angeles, Calif., and Jacob of Valencia; his daughter, Rachel of Butler; his son-in-law, Seth Dillon; his sisters, Carol (Jerry) Abdelnour, Janet (Rudy) Martinez, Seba Michaels and Susan Hamilton; a brother, John (Linda) Raducz; the mother of his children, Amy; and his many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Seba Raducz; his sister, Phyllis Weiss; his nephew, David Michaels; and his grandnieces, Kelly Kountz and Ava Mae Otterman.

RADUCZ - Friends and family of Frank Raducz Sr., who died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

A memorial service will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor Alex Raducz officiating.

A service will be held at a later date in Texas.

