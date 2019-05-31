Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank L. McKitten. View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Frank L. McKitten, son of Frank and Genevieve McKitten, died on Thursday in Butler.

Born Sept. 4, 1940, Frank was a successful businessman, owner of Paradise Mobile Homes, and president of the Butler Kiwanis Club from 1987 until 1988, but his true loves were his family and the outdoors.

An avid hunter and fisherman, Frank traveled across North America for hunting and fishing trips and loved to prepare delicious gourmet game dinners for friends and family.

But Frank's life is best summarized in the words of his grandson, Matt: Frank McKitten was the tale of two personalities. He was the rare sort, who commanded and lifted an entire room single-handedly, who could yank snot from the noses and tears of laughter from anyone who found themselves in his trophy-laden basement on Conway Road. His personableness, humor and energy made one think the world stopped at the back door.

On the other hand, Frank possessed an incredible capacity for love, compassion and insight. He found meaning in cooking with his daughters and wife, hunting and fishing with his grandchildren, and in the rustling of fall leaves. The forest was his home, his family, his heart.

Both constituted a soul of tremendous weight, bravado and sincerity. The world is now a lot quieter without a Frank McKitten.

Frank is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia; his daughters and sons-in-law, Carla and Craig Seebald, Rhonda McKitten and Aaron Krauss; as well as his three grandchildren, Matthew Seebald, Savarin Seebald and Ian Birley.

He will be dearly missed.

MCKITTEN - There will be no services for Frank L. McKitten, who died Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Arrangements were entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.

Please visit



Frank L. McKitten, son of Frank and Genevieve McKitten, died on Thursday in Butler.Born Sept. 4, 1940, Frank was a successful businessman, owner of Paradise Mobile Homes, and president of the Butler Kiwanis Club from 1987 until 1988, but his true loves were his family and the outdoors.An avid hunter and fisherman, Frank traveled across North America for hunting and fishing trips and loved to prepare delicious gourmet game dinners for friends and family.But Frank's life is best summarized in the words of his grandson, Matt: Frank McKitten was the tale of two personalities. He was the rare sort, who commanded and lifted an entire room single-handedly, who could yank snot from the noses and tears of laughter from anyone who found themselves in his trophy-laden basement on Conway Road. His personableness, humor and energy made one think the world stopped at the back door.On the other hand, Frank possessed an incredible capacity for love, compassion and insight. He found meaning in cooking with his daughters and wife, hunting and fishing with his grandchildren, and in the rustling of fall leaves. The forest was his home, his family, his heart.Both constituted a soul of tremendous weight, bravado and sincerity. The world is now a lot quieter without a Frank McKitten.Frank is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia; his daughters and sons-in-law, Carla and Craig Seebald, Rhonda McKitten and Aaron Krauss; as well as his three grandchildren, Matthew Seebald, Savarin Seebald and Ian Birley.He will be dearly missed.MCKITTEN - There will be no services for Frank L. McKitten, who died Thursday, May 30, 2019.Arrangements were entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com Published in Butler Eagle on May 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close