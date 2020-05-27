Frank R. "Dutz" Papania
1935 - 2020
Frank R. "Dutz" Papania, 84, of Butler, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, while under the care of Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born May 31, 1935, in Troy Hill, Pa., he was the son of the late Frank J. Papania and Olive Grace Gerst Papania.
Known to everyone as "Pap," he was affectionately called "the man, the myth, the legend."
Pap was a member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church.
He was a truck driver for the former John Sexton and Co. Food Service. He retired July 31, 1997, after 30 years of service. He considered himself a professional driver and was very proud of his driving ability, logging over 1 million miles of accident-free driving.
In his free time, he loved to play golf, eat his wife's cooking, and watch the TV show, "Gunsmoke."
Pap leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Martha J. Frost Papania; his children, Glenn (Pam) Papania, John (Patti) Stambaugh, Tracy (Bob) Hackworth, Susan (Bill) Collier, Scott (Diana) Papania and Amy (Larry) Itri; his 13 grandchildren; his 17 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Edward F. (Leslie) Papania and Marylou (David) Pavlik, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Pap was preceded in death by one brother, Raymond.
PAPANIA - Friends of Frank R. "Dutz" Papania, who died Monday, May 25, 2020, will be received from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew, with a blessing and a celebration of his life to follow at noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to St. Jude in memory of Frank Papania at https://www.stjude.org/donate.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew, PA 16053
(724) 486-3500
