1/
Frank Sumner Johnston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Sumner Johnston, 84, of Brooksville, Fla., passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the Sturgill Hospice Center in Brooksville, Fla., after battling various health issues this year.

Frank was born July 4, 1936, in St. Paul, Minn., and was the son of the late Frank S. Johnston II and Elizabeth (Fiefarek) Johnston. Frank's father passed away before his birth, and he was raised by Pedar P. Eide and Elizabeth, along with a sister and brother.

He was previously married to Gladys Butler Rea, with whom he had two children. He was also married to the late Miriam J. Fink.

Frank thoroughly enjoyed 30 years of living well since retiring in 1990 as a 35-year lineman with the Pennsylvania Power Co. He was also a devoted member of the Elk's Club for many years.

Frank's infectious personality, generous heart and passion for life led him to a lifetime of hobbies including hunting, fishing, boating, bowling, traveling and spending time with many, many family members and friends. Frank was a lifelong friend, role model and mentor to many people.

Frank will be greatly missed.

Frank is survived by his wife, Barbara Stoetzel; his brother, Tom Eide of Wisconsin; a daughter-in-law, Cheryl of Pennsylvania; a granddaughter, Brooke Ann Seifert and her husband, Brook, of Pennsylvania; a grandson, Robert Johnston of Pennsylvania; a granddaughter, Becky Nissel and her husband, Bill, of Pennsylvania; a great-grandson, Isaiah of Pennsylvania; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members around the country.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Johnston; his mother, Elizabeth Eide; his son, Robert Johnston; his daughter, Sheri Parson; his sister, Judy Hoffman; his wife, Miriam; a son-in-law; a sister-in-law; a brother-in-law; and several other close family members.


JOHNSTON - The family and friends of Frank Sumner Johnston, who died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, will celebrate his life later this year in Western Pennsylvania, where his ashes will lay at rest with his daughter and son-in-law.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved