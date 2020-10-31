Frank Sumner Johnston, 84, of Brooksville, Fla., passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the Sturgill Hospice Center in Brooksville, Fla., after battling various health issues this year.



Frank was born July 4, 1936, in St. Paul, Minn., and was the son of the late Frank S. Johnston II and Elizabeth (Fiefarek) Johnston. Frank's father passed away before his birth, and he was raised by Pedar P. Eide and Elizabeth, along with a sister and brother.



He was previously married to Gladys Butler Rea, with whom he had two children. He was also married to the late Miriam J. Fink.



Frank thoroughly enjoyed 30 years of living well since retiring in 1990 as a 35-year lineman with the Pennsylvania Power Co. He was also a devoted member of the Elk's Club for many years.



Frank's infectious personality, generous heart and passion for life led him to a lifetime of hobbies including hunting, fishing, boating, bowling, traveling and spending time with many, many family members and friends. Frank was a lifelong friend, role model and mentor to many people.



Frank will be greatly missed.



Frank is survived by his wife, Barbara Stoetzel; his brother, Tom Eide of Wisconsin; a daughter-in-law, Cheryl of Pennsylvania; a granddaughter, Brooke Ann Seifert and her husband, Brook, of Pennsylvania; a grandson, Robert Johnston of Pennsylvania; a granddaughter, Becky Nissel and her husband, Bill, of Pennsylvania; a great-grandson, Isaiah of Pennsylvania; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members around the country.



He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Johnston; his mother, Elizabeth Eide; his son, Robert Johnston; his daughter, Sheri Parson; his sister, Judy Hoffman; his wife, Miriam; a son-in-law; a sister-in-law; a brother-in-law; and several other close family members.





JOHNSTON - The family and friends of Frank Sumner Johnston, who died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, will celebrate his life later this year in Western Pennsylvania, where his ashes will lay at rest with his daughter and son-in-law.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store