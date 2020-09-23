Frank Szakelyhidi of Harmony passed away Sept. 18, 2020, at Creek Meadows Guest House.
Born Dec. 3, 1920, in Springdale, he was the son of the late William and Suzan Bihary Szakelyhidi, who emigrated from Hungary.
Frank was a member of St. Peter's Reformed Church in Zelienople, and was a lifelong member of Historic Harmony.
He was a graduate of Zelienople High School.
He was a veteran of World War II, serving in Trinidad, training Merrill's Marauders.
Returning home after the war, he founded Frank Szakelyhidi Heating, an HVAC company.
In his younger years, he enjoyed family time and water activities at Edinboro Lake. He had a special enjoyment of the Cook Forest area, where he built a family cabin.
Frank embraced his Hungarian heritage, speaking the language, and enjoying the food and customs, especially the "bacon roast."
He is survived by his sons, David (Joan) of Harmony, Robert (Lisa) of Harmony, and Thomas (Tina) of Punxsutawney.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, David Jr., Stephen, Nicholas, Jonathan, Alex, Tiffany and Danielle; his great-grandchildren, Rylie, Arden, Ethan, Lucy, Richy and Allie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his brother, Andrew (Stella) of Zelienople.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Mary Jean Druschel Szakelyhidi; and his granddaughter, Holly.
He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Rose Braham and Elizabeth (Bill) Kennedy; and his brothers, Bertram, William Jr. and Joseph.
SZAKELYHIDI - A visitation and celebration of life for Frank Szakelyhidi, who died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Peter's Reformed Church, E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, with the Rev James R. Bertoti, pastor officiating.
A fellowship meal will immediately follow the service at the church.
Private entombment will be in Sylvania Hills Mausoleum.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Peter's Church or Historic Harmony.
Condolence messages may be left at www.saul- abauer.com
.