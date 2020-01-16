Frank T. Stefanik, 65, of Butler passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at his residence while surrounded by his very loving family.
Born April 22, 1954, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Leila Jean (Grossman) and the late Frank Stefanik.
Frank was employed by Butler Memorial Hospital as a radiographer. He retired in November of 2017, following 42 years service.
He was a member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church in Meridian.
Frank enjoyed hunting, camping in his RV, snow skiing, building homes, and helping out family and friends. He especially enjoyed most of all, the miracles of his life, his children and grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Cindy (Werner) Stefanik, whom he married June 24, 1977; his three children, Ashlee (Ryan) Parkhurst of California, Tyler Stefanik of Louisiana, and Zachary (Amanda Crow) Stefanik of Illinois; and his four grandchildren, Lilly Crow and Charlie, Annie and Henry Parkhurst.
He is also survived by his mother, Leila Jean (John) Wojcicki of Florida; six sisters, Jean Romanik of Florida, Elizabeth (Steve) Rogers of Florida, Mary (Mark) Marcotte of Florida, Evelyn (David) Addison of Florida, Roxanne (Marco) Roman of Pennsylvania, and Maxine (Rick) McChesney of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Stefanik.
STEFANIK - Friends of Frank T. Stefanik, who died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 127 Franklin St., Butler, with the Rev. William Wuenschel officiating.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 16, 2020