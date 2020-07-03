1/1
Fred D. Thomas Sr.
Fred D. Thomas Sr., 87, of Connoquenessing, passed away on July 1, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
He was born Dec. 24, 1932, in Butler, and was the son of the late Harry Thomas and Martha Gilbert Thomas.
Fred worked as a welder at Pullman Standard, until it closed in 2000. He previously worked at Morgan Management in maintenance for almost 15 years.
He belonged to the East Butler Fire Co.
Fred is survived by two sons, Fred Thomas Jr. of Winston Salem, S.C., and Devin Thomas of New Castle; three daughters, Michele (Pete) Day of Butler, Val Dean (Randy) Scott of Renfrew, and Corinne Thomas of Butler; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Janet Nocera Leonard of Butler, and Sarah (Donald E.) Bortmas of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Ann (King) Thomas, whom he married on Dec. 1, 1952; two brothers; and one sister.
THOMAS - Friends of Fred D. Thomas Sr., who died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, with a memorial service to follow. Pastor Ben Oesterling will officiate.
Private burial will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 3, 2020.
