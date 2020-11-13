Fred J. Burgess, 95, of Lancaster Township passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
He was born Aug. 17, 1925, in Clarksburg, W.Va., and was the son of the late Ferdinando L. Burgess and Pasqualina Forte Burgess.
Fred was a World War II veteran, having served as a pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps.
He worked for 33 years for Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania.
He will be deeply missed by his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Blanche; his three children, Patricia (Donald) Bell of Westview, Fred (Luba) Burgess Jr. of Mount Lebanon, and Vincent (Kathi) Burgess of Zelienople; his seven loving grandchildren; and his five great-grandchildren.
BURGESS - Friends of Fred J. Burgess, who died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople.
