1/1
Fred J. Burgess
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred J. Burgess, 95, of Lancaster Township passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

He was born Aug. 17, 1925, in Clarksburg, W.Va., and was the son of the late Ferdinando L. Burgess and Pasqualina Forte Burgess.

Fred was a World War II veteran, having served as a pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps.

He worked for 33 years for Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania.

He will be deeply missed by his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Blanche; his three children, Patricia (Donald) Bell of Westview, Fred (Luba) Burgess Jr. of Mount Lebanon, and Vincent (Kathi) Burgess of Zelienople; his seven loving grandchildren; and his five great-grandchildren.

BURGESS - Friends of Fred J. Burgess, who died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA 16063
724-452-8005
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved