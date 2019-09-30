Freda "Betty" Sand Knepper, 83, of Zelienople passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 29, 2019, while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.
Born in Johnstown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary Ellen Shaffer Sand.
She had worked for 25 years as a cook supervisor for the state of Pennsylvania. She took interest in helping boys at Thorn Hill and patients at Dixmont State Hospital, where she worked.
Betty was a member of Gospel Life Church in Evans City, where she had helped with Awana's.
She was a kind, sweet and gentle person, that always gave to others and thought of others. Betty especially loved children and animals.
She worked in the family greenhouse while growing up. She had a love for flowers and had a green thumb. It was a sweet reminder of her dad, whom she lost at the age of 11 years old. She dearly missed him.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Von, in 2014; one sister, Mary Moore; and two brothers, Robert and Oliver "Butch" Sand.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Karen Parker of Zelienople, where she had been making her home.
She is also survived by a grandson, Michael Parker of Colorado; a stepsister, Evelyn Koegler of New York; a sister-in-law, Viola Sand of Johnstown; a special sister-in-law and friend, Donna (Harold) Smith of Georgia; her cousins, nieces and nephews; and her dogs and companions, Shyann and Ali.
KNEPPER - The family of Freda E. "Betty" Sand Knepper, who died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, will receive friends from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 114 W. Spring St., Zelienople.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Trepanier, her pastor, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests volunteering time at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.
Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019